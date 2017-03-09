Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg attend the Breakthrough Prize Awards Ceremony Hosted By Seth MacFarlane at NASA Ames Research Center on November 9, 2014 in Mountain View, California. Credit: Steve Jennings/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

You’ll “like" this news! Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, are expecting their second child, the Facebook CEO announced on Thursday, March 9.

The couple said (on Facebook, naturally) that they are excited to give their 15-month-old daughter, Max, a sibling. "Priscilla and I are happy to share we're expecting another baby girl!” he wrote. "After our difficult experience having Max, we weren't sure what to expect or whether we'd be able to have another child. When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy. My next hope was that it would be a girl. I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I'm so happy Max and our new child will have each other.”

The social media billionaire, 32, explained that he grew up with three sisters. “They weren't just my sisters but some of my best friends. They've gone on to write books, excel at performance, music, sports, cooking and their careers. They showed me how to compete and still laugh together afterwards,” he continued. “Priscilla grew up with two sisters and they taught her the importance of family, caring for others and hard work. They supported each other as first generation college students and in their careers in medicine and business."

Zuckerberg added that he hopes to raise his two daughters to become powerful, confident women. "We are all better people because of the strong women in our lives — sisters, mothers and friends,” he wrote. "We can't wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman."

Back in July 2015, Zuckerberg announced via Facebook that he and Chan, who married in 2012 after nine years of dating, were expecting their first child together. In the heartbreaking post, he also revealed that they had been trying for children for a couple of years and had suffered three miscarriages.

