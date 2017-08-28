Their family is growing! Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have welcomed their second child together.



"Priscilla and I are so happy to welcome our daughter August! We wrote her a letter about the world we hope she grows up in, and also hoping she doesn't grow up too fast," Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, August 28. "August, we love you so much and we're so excited to go on this adventure with you. We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us."

The Facebook CEO, 33, and Chan, 32, announced that they were expecting another bundle of joy in a Facebook post on March 9. They are already parents of daughter Maxima, 18 months.



"Priscilla and I are happy to share we're expecting another baby girl!” he gushed at the time. “After our difficult experience having Max, we weren't sure what to expect or whether we'd be able to have another child. When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy. My next hope was that it would be a girl. I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I'm so happy Max and our new child will have each other.”

Zuckerberg went on to praise the strong women in his life and shared his hopes for the future of his daughters. “[My sisters have] gone on to write books, excel at performance, music, sports, cooking and their careers. They showed me how to compete and still laugh together afterwards. Priscilla grew up with two sisters and they taught her the importance of family, caring for others and hard work. They supported each other as first generation college students and in their careers in medicine and business," he wrote. "We are all better people because of the strong women in our lives — sisters, mothers and friends. We can't wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman."

The couple previously revealed that they had been trying to start a family for several years and had suffered three miscarriages. “We've been trying to have a child for a couple of years and have had three miscarriages along the way," Zuckerberg wrote via Facebook in July 2015. “You feel so hopeful when you learn you're going to have a child. You start imagining who they'll become and dreaming of hopes for their future. You start making plans, and then they're gone. It's a lonely experience. Most people don't discuss miscarriages because you worry your problems will distance you or reflect upon you — as if you're defective or did something to cause this. So you struggle on your own."

Zuckerberg and Chan tied the knot in May 2012 after nine years of dating.

