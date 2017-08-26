Keepin’ it real. Married at First Sight’s Jamie Otis shared a candid photo of her post-baby body on Friday, August 25, just three days after welcoming daughter Henley Grace with husband Doug Hehner.



In the photo posted on Instagram, the former Bachelor contestant poses happily while showing off her belly in a white tank top and white shorts. She captioned it, “Seriously, I love every bit of my postpartum bod. It's truly amazing how my body helped create & carry an 8 lb 2 oz baby .... I'm feelin' like I can conquer the WORLD after pushing her out. Women are SO much stronger than we give ourselves credit for,” with the hashtags #OOTD, #newmomma, #hotmama, #postpartumbody, #feelinghot and #loveyourself.

Followers praised the new mommy for her honest post. One wrote, “You are so awesome! Thank you for letting moms know that embracing your body is a good thing!!” Another commented, “Revel in your body girl! Nothing is sexier than postpartum!!!! motherhood can be truly sexy!!”

The reality TV star, 31, later shared two sweet photos of Henley at the baby's first doctor’s appointment on Saturday, August 26, writing,"It's just such an amazing feeling to know we are doing a good job as [clueless] first time parents....especially bc I'm breastfeeding & sometimes I wonder if she is getting enough food. My breasts are on fire & bleeding and it seems she wants to nurse every hour lately. Buuut, doc says she's back to birth weight so we are doing something right!"

Us Weekly broke the news in January that Otis and Hehner were expecting a bundle of joy after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage in December 2016.

The registered nurse learned she was pregnant on December 20, 2016 — her lost baby Johnathan’s due date. “It was this day that we’re dreading,” Otis told Us at the time. “Then I take a test and get a confirmed positive.”

Later that night, Otis presented Hehner with a framed photo. “It was a picture of us,” she revealed. “On the side there was a message from the baby saying, ‘Dear Daddy, my big brother Johnny said he was due to be here with you today, but since he couldn’t be, he sent me instead.”

The couple met for the first time on their wedding day on season 1 of Married at First Sight in 2014 and documented their relationship on Married at First Sight: The First Year in 2016.

