Time to celebrate! Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis was the guest of honor at a baby shower on Sunday, June 25.

Otis, 30, and her husband, Doug Hehner, announced in January that they were expecting their first child following a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Otis was joined by family and friends for the special occasion in anticipation for the arrival of the couple's baby girl. "Can't say 'thank you' enough to everyone who came to shower our sweet baby Hehner with love & gifts. I am so overwhelmed with emotions .... I feel so blessed to have such lovely ladies in my life," Otis captioned an Instagram pic from the bash.

"BIGGEST thank you EVER to my amazing in laws!!! They put together this whole #babyshower & surprised me! I feel beyond #BLESSED and it makes my heart SO happy to know our little girl is already so loved," she continued. "Best day ever! Thanks again to all of you ladies! I love you all SO much! #babygirl #rainbowbaby."

The mom-to-be and her sister also compared their dueling baby bumps. "Sisters bumpin' around together," the registered nurse wrote. "It's crazy to think I was running this girl around to play practice, baking cookies for her friends, yelling at her to get outta bed to go to school — and now she's a grown woman (who I am SO proud of!) and going to be a mommy!!!"

Otis, who appeared on Ben Flajnik's season 16 of The Bachelor, met Hehner on season 1 of MAFS in 2014.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!