A celebration is in order! Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis has welcomed her first child, daughter Henley Grace, with husband Doug Hehner.

Lifetime

Otis, 31, announced the happy news on Instagram on Tuesday, August 22. “I’ve never been more in love. @henleygracehehner, you’re mommy’s everything,” she wrote.

Wrapped around my daddy's finger already. 💕 #skintoskin #daddysgirl #newborn A post shared by Henley Grace Hehner (@henleygracehehner) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

The couple also created an Instagram account for their little girl and shared a snap of Hehner cuddling with the baby. “Wrapped around my daddy’s finger already. #skintoskin #daddysgirl #newborn,” the caption read.

Us Weekly broke the news in January that Otis and Hehner were expecting after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage. "We’re so stinking excited. We’ve been pretty much trying since we lost our first," the mom-to-be told Us at the time.



"We just cried and laid in bed crying happy tears and sad tears. It was so bittersweet. We were thinking about Johnathan and the new baby in my belly. It was almost too much to take in all in one day.”

She added: “The other day we had an ultrasound and I could see the baby moving its little arm buds! It was unbelievable. This is when I wish I had a camera crew around me so I could see that moment again and again.”

Otis met Hehner on season 1 of Married at First Sight in 2014. The New Jersey residents would go on to document their relationship on Married at First Sight: The First Year in 2016.

As previously reported, Otis was the guest of honor at a baby shower on June 25. "Can't say 'thank you' enough to everyone who came to shower our sweet baby Hehner with love & gifts. I am so overwhelmed with emotions .... I feel so blessed to have such lovely ladies in my life,” she captioned an Instagram snap from the celebration.

"BIGGEST thank you EVER to my amazing in laws!!! They put together this whole #babyshower & surprised me! I feel beyond #BLESSED and it makes my heart SO happy to know our little girl is already so loved," she continued. "Best day ever! Thanks again to all of you ladies! I love you all SO much! #babygirl #rainbowbaby."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!