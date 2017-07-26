Jennifer Wheedon Palazzo, a married mother of two, has achieved superhero status with single moms. The reason: She’s giving them the praise and recognition they deserve.

“Holy s--t. You are doing an amazing job,” Palazzo began in a two-minute clip posted to her Facebook page on July 24. “How do I know that? Well, you’re single. You have a kid. Or more than one kid. And they’re still alive. So you are doing an amazing job.”

The Massachusetts-based blogger, who is married to jazz pianist Evan Palazzo, went on to reveal that she is not a single mom, “but it feels that way sometimes” because her husband is constantly touring with his band The Hot Sardines.

“The hardest part is there’s no one to take over if I just need five minutes to go to the bathroom or take a shower or have a phone call. I try so hard not to lose my temper but sometimes I’m like, ‘Mommy needs a time out!’” Palazzo, who is mom of Henry, 6, and Ava, 2, exclusively told Us Weekly. “But I know feeling like a single mom is in no way actually like being a single mom.”

Palazzo says that Evan is gone 200 days out of the year. “When he’s gone all the time, it’s hard. It’s hard because I’m the only one,” Palazzo, 40, admitted on Facebook. “I know that I’m lucky. Because when I’m home, amidst all he chaos, there’s somebody else out there who is working hard to support us. But who is also just there emotionally. As a partner.”

She continued: “If you don’t have that, it must be doubly, triply, infinitely times harder than it is for me. And right now, it’s pretty freakin’ hard for me.”

Ariana Falerni Photography

Palazzo signed off with a powerful message. “To all the single moms out there: I see you. We see you. And we might not step in to help because you look like you are doing a pretty damn good job of it. This is really hard I don’t how know how you are doing it. I’m barely doing it. If there is any way that I can help, even though I’m a mess myself, come over. Be a mess with me. If you need me to hold your baby so you can take a s--t, so be it.”

Her video has been viewed more than 2 million times and racked up more than 2,000 Facebook comments.

“I’m a widowed mom of four and wanted to pop over to say THANK YOU for this video. It’s the hardest thing I’ve EVER done and every time some mom out there cheers me on, it helps,” wrote one woman. Added another: “Today was a hard day and this made me smile.”

