Mr. Schu is going to be a dad! Matthew Morrison and his wife, Renee, are expecting their first child together, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The Glee alum, 38, and model began dating in 2011 and tied the knot in Maui in October 2014.

"Matt's friends absolutely adore Renee!" an insider previously told Us. "They have never seen Matt happier than when he is with her. She is super supportive of his career and also works hard on her own. She is such a great girl and they are awesome together."

The couple went on to vacation in Africa for their honeymoon. Morrison shared several photos from the trip on social media.

"How lucky am I? My gorgeous wife danced a hula for me on our wedding day 2 years ago," he captioned a throwback pic in October 2016. "So grateful to know, love, respect, and cherish this powerful woman. Thank you for saying yes. Here's to many more decades, my love!!"

