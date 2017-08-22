He is pretty cute! Megan Fox shared her appreciation for husband Brian Austin Green’s good looks in a sweet Instagram post on Monday, August 21.

“Thank you for donating your DNA to the shared dream of birthing our own colony of teen heart throbs,” the 31-year-old actress captioned a throwback photo of her husband as a young man. “#mcm #colonymission.”

JB Lacroix/WireImage

The couple married in 2010 and share sons Noah, 4, Bodhi, 3, and Journey, 1. Green is also dad of Kassius, 15, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.

The actress’ sweet post to the 44-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum came after his Facebook Live interview with Hollywood Pipeline’s Dax Holt, during which he discussed the possibility of having more children.

“I have four boys now, a fifth is a basketball team, so that would kind of be awesome,” Green said.

He added, “I’m worried that if I try, I’ll just get another boy. Not ‘just,’ ‘cause I love my boys, but I’ll have another boy, and I don’t know if I’m ready for five.”

What he does want, though, is to have a daughter: “I want a girl. I really want a girl.”

While the actor wishes for a daughter to dote on, Fox has previously said she prefers sons.

“Brian wants a girl, of course, because she wants to be a daddy to a little girl,” Fox told The Daily Telegraph in June 2016. “I don’t think that’s for me in this lifetime. I feel like I’m the mother of boys and that there’s a karmic lesson there that I’m learning.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.