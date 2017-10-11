A post shared by MEGAN GALE (@megankgale) on Oct 6, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

Apparently mothers with newborns aren’t allowed to leave the house. That’s the lesson Australian actress Megan Gale learned after she posted a photo to Instagram of herself and her partner, Shaun Hampson, on their way to a restaurant.

“With about 10 mins to get ready my man & I are out for a quick dinner date,” wrote the mom of River, 3, and 2-week-old Rosie on October 6. “Missing our babies 😩but SO important for parents to have some couple time when / if they can grab it 😘.”



Graham Denholm/Getty Images

Not everyone agreed with the sentiment. The comments were so brutal that Gale edited her caption to address the parenting police.

“For sure we have to devote the majority of our time to our kids. However, IF it can be managed well, stealing an hour or two, here and there as a couple or an individual is a ‘win’ for parents,” wrote the 42-year-old. Gale went on to explain that she bathed, dressed and fed Rosie before heading out. And she pumped two bottles worth of breast milk just in case.

“With River I barely left the house for the first 6 weeks, out of fear, out of guilt and I lost a little part of myself and also developed what I now feel was a mild case of post natal depression,” Gale revealed. “If you’ve ensured your child is well looked after in your absence, then there is nothing wrong with some alone time . . . You’ll be happier people for it and more importantly, better parents.”

Gale can commiserate with Chrissy Teigen. When Teigen, 31, and her husband, John Legend, grabbed a bite without their newborn daughter in April 2016, the model woke up to a flurry of hateful tweets. “I went to dinner. People are pissed,” Teigen tweeted at the time. “Good morning!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!