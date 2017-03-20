Megan Hilty and Brian Gallagher arrive at AFI FEST 2016 Presented By Audi —Opening Night — Premiere of 20th Century Fox's ‘Rules Don't Apply’ at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 10, 2016, in Hollywood. Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com

Smashing good news! Megan Hilty and her husband, Brian Gallagher, have welcomed their second child together, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

Hilty and Gallagher's son, Ronan Laine, was born at 3:30 p.m. in L.A. on Monday, March 13.

The Smash alum, 35, revealed with an adorable photo in September 2016 that she was "eating for two" again. She posted a Twitter pic of herself surrounded by ice cream, cupcakes, cookies and pickles while Gallagher was "drinking for two" with a glass of wine.

Hilty and the actor married in Las Vegas in November 2013. "We shared a perfect weekend with our family," the Rules Don't Apply actress told Us at the time. "To us, it's more about the marriage than the actual wedding, which is why we decided to skip the whole engagement thing. We couldn't be happier!"

#pregnancyannouncement A post shared by meganhilty (@meganhilty) on Sep 24, 2016 at 5:01am PDT

The couple notified their immediate family last minute about the nuptials. "We called them about a week ago and told them," she added. "We invited everyone but didn't expect anyone to show up since it was so last minute but they did! It was perfect!"

Baby boy Ronan now joins big sister Viola Philomena, 2, who was born in September 2014.



