Oh, baby! Meghan King Edmonds may not be stopping at just one. The new mom, 32, recently stopped by Us Weekly’s New York City headquarters to talk about how motherhood has changed her, and how she is ready for another baby. Watch the video above to see what she has to say about being a new mom!

“Yeah, I want to be pregnant again. I love being a mom and if it was up to me, I’d have like five babies!” The Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed to Us. “We can’t try in the traditional sense because I did IVF. We’re definitely talking about doing it again.” Viewers of RHOC watched her go through IVF and know it wasn’t an easy journey for Edmonds. The Bravo star and her husband, Jim Edmonds, welcomed their baby girl, Aspen, in November of 2016.



So much fun at the @comcancerfund dinner and Adam Levine concert with my bestie! (earrings and top by @willowparkboutique ) A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Jul 30, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

“When the baby was newborn, I basically just wanted to kill my husband. I wanted him to move out forever at that point. I just didn’t want to see him. He was helpful, but in my hormonal brain, I was just like ‘I got this,’ but I didn’t.” Now that Aspen is nine months old, her married life is “stronger than ever.” She said, “We have this new found respect for each other. Its almost like we fell in love all over again.”

I hope everyone's summer is bringing you as much joy as Baby Aspen's smile brings me! (My dress by @caviarstatus_) A post shared by Meghan King Edmonds (@meghankedmonds) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

Would Edmonds allow her daughter or four step-children to be on Housewives? The reality TV personality said, “I would just really hope they have very thick skin. It can be a lot to watch the playback and the viewers’ responses. I would just really hope they would be strong enough to handle that. Otherwise I would say run the other way as fast as you can!”

To find out her most embarrassing moment as a new mom and which housewife gave her the best mom advice, watch the video above!

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

