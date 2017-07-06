On the mend. Michael Bublé’s wife, Luisana Lopilato, shared a sweet Instagram photo with her kids Noah and Elias on Wednesday, July 5. The sweet snap comes after Bublé revealed in November that Noah, 3, was battling cancer.

El tiempo se detiene... no hay nada como los mimos de mama!! #❤️ #tothemoonandback #familyfirst A post shared by Luisana Lopilato (@luisanalopilato) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

“El tiempo se detiene … no hay nada como los mimos de mama!! #❤️ #tothemoonandback #familyfirst,” Lopilato captioned the photo, in which she holds Elias and rubs Noah’s foot, who is resting on the couch next to her. The caption translates in English to: “Time stops … there’s nothing like a mother’s pampering.”

In April, Lopilato updated fans that Noah was doing “well” after undergoing treatment. “My son’s recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups. But we are very happy,” she said during a press conference in Buenos Aires. “We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow.”

Bublé has since returned to work. The Grammy winner, 41, gave a touching speech about family after he was presented with the National Arts Centre Award from Governor General of Canada David Johnston on June 29.

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them,” he said, quoting Maya Angelou. "I think these words are a perfect description of how I’ve always felt as an artist and as a person, and the reason why we’re here today. My entire life has been inspired by how my family has made me feel — my wife, my children, my parents, my sisters … There are no words to describe how I feel about you. Sometimes 'I love you' just isn't enough because what I feel is so much more.”

