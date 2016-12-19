A little rockstar! Mick Jagger’s girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, introduced the couple’s newborn son, Deveraux, to the world in an adorable photo.

In the snap, the baby boy, dressed in a light blue shirt, is snuggled up in a blanket. “I’m so in love with my baby Deveraux Jagger 💙 Thank you @lizzyjagger for the sweet introduction 😍😂 ❤️,” she captioned the photo on Friday, December 16.



The musician’s daughter Elizabeth reposted the same photo on December 16, writing, “So proud of my beautiful baby brother Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger.”



As previously reported, the Rolling Stones frontman became a dad for the eighth time at age 73 when his ballerina girlfriend, 30, gave birth on December 8.



“Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger’s son was born today in New York, and they are both delighted,” Jagger’s rep told Us at the time. “Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time.”



Jagger, who has been dating the dancer for two years, is already dad of Karis, 46, with ex Marsha Hunt; daughter Jade, 45, with ex-wife Bianca Jagger; daughters Elizabeth, 32, and Georgia May, 24, and sons James, 31, and Gabriel, 19, with ex Jerry Hall; and son Lucas, 17 with ex Luciana Gimenez. The rocker also has three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



