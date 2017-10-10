Mila Kunis: Motherhood Has Me Feeling ‘Ragged Tired’

Kai Z Feng

Mila Kunis raked in an estimated $11 million in 2016 and can easily employ a staff of nannies. But the mom of daughter Wyatt, 3, and 10-month-old son Dimitri prefers to handle middle-of-the-night awakenings and tantrums herself.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

“What motherhood shows you is how selfless you can get. I’m ragged tired,” the star of A Bad Moms Christmas told Marie Claire’s November issue. “Who cares? My kids are healthy, I’m happy.”

Kunis, who shares Wyatt and Dimitri with husband Ashton Kutcher, also opened up about her tendency to overreact.

“I overthink. I’m super-dramatic,” she admitted during the interview. “Something not that bad, in my mind, becomes a catastrophe. I go from zero to a hundred. It’s a problem.”



Kai Z Feng

Earlier this month, Kunis revealed that she and Kutcher won’t be be giving their children Christmas gifts.

“So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids,” the That ‘70s Show alum told Entertainment Tonight. “We’re instituting it this year because when the kids [are younger] than 1, it doesn’t really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was 2 and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything — it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!