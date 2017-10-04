Mila Kunis stars in the upcoming holiday film A Bad Moms Christmas, but she refuses to live up to that title off screen.

"We're not gonna raise a--holes," the 34-year-old actress — who shares daughter Wyatt, 3, and son Dimitri, 10 months, with husband Ashton Kutcher — told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on Tuesday, October 3. "There's enough a--holes in this world! We don't need to contribute. But, you know, there's some nice people."

That said, Kunis occasionally finds herself having trouble balancing motherhood and her work life. "You're still stressed out and there's still the idea of the guilt of leaving your kids, but you know that they'll be OK," she said. "Because I've already done it once and the kid doesn't resent me, so I was like, 'OK, I think I can do this.' I also need to enlist help. Working full time, my husband has moved his company here, so he works full time. We needed help."



Since giving birth to Dimitri last year, the That '70s Show alum has been spending her free time in the gym. "I hate someone who's like, 'This is all natural,'" she told ET. "Bulls--t! It's not natural."

And with the Bad Moms sequel on the way, Kunis already has Christmas on her brain. "So far our tradition is no presents for the kids," she explained. "We're instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] 1, it doesn't really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, Wyatt was 2 and it was too much. We didn't give her anything — it was the grandparents. … We've told our parents, 'We're begging you, if you have to give her something, pick one gift. Otherwise, we'd like to take a charitable donation, to the Children's Hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want.' That's our new tradition."

A Bad Moms Christmas hits theaters on Friday, November 3.

