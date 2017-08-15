Mindy Kaling Breaks Her Silence on Pregnancy

Mindy talks motherhood! Mindy Kaling broke her silence about her pregnancy and expecting her first child in a new preview of her Sunday TODAY interview with Willie Geist, which will air on Sunday, September 10.

The Mindy Project star, 38, is “really excited” to become a mom. “It’s so unknown to me,” she said. "I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I’m like, ‘OK, it’s out of my hands,’ which is kind of a fun feeling."

When Geist asked if she knows what kind of parent she will be, she responded in true Kaling fashion. “It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I’ll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child,” she quipped.

On a more serious note, Kaling said her late mother, Swati Roysircar, was an amazing example. “My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did,” Kaling shared. “My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy.”

The Office alum has kept the identity of the baby’s father private, but she has talked openly about her desire to have kids. “I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids,” she told Yahoo! Style in September 2015. “I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen. I’m not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier.”

