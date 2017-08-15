She's practically an expert! Mindy Kaling opened up about becoming a mother on The Mindy Project years before her own pregnancy reveal.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

"It's nice to go through these things on the show. It's a dress rehearsal," the actress, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2015, referring to her character Mindy Lahiri's pregnancy.

"I think what's great about Mindy as a mom is she has so many flaws," Kaling continued. "Her personality has so many flaws but I have never for a second doubted her ability to be a great mother. And I think that if anything, the character can be a little bit over confident and a little bit selfish."

Fox via Getty Images

The titular character welcomed a baby boy named Leo with her fiancé, Danny Castellano (Chris Messina), in season 4 of the comedy series, which originally aired on Fox before moving over to Hulu. Mindy and Danny later broke up, making her a single mother.

Jordin Althaus/Universal Television/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kaling confirmed her real-life pregnancy during a recent interview with Willie Geist, which is scheduled to air on Sunday Today on September 10. "It's so unknown to me," she admitted. "I have a lot of control over a lot of aspects of my life, and this is one where I'm like, 'OK, it's out of my hands,' which is kind of a fun feeling."

These days, the Office alum, who has kept the identity of her baby's father private, is stepping into maternity clothing once again. "So many actresses sort of bemoan their fake maternity padding, but I thought it was very comfortable!" she told Us of her Mindy Project character's wardrobe in February 2016.



The sixth and final season of The Mindy Project premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, September 12.

