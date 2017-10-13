Mindy Kaling Confirms She's Having a Baby Girl

Ex-squeeze me! Mindy Kaling has finally confirmed that she's pregnant with a baby girl. The Mindy Project star gushed about becoming a first-time mom during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, October 13.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in September that Kaling, 38, was having a daughter.

"You're caring a child!" DeGeneres, 59, said during their sit-down.

"I'm carrying a child! I'm very, very pregnant," Kaling replied. "I've had a pretty great time of it so far but I think I took a lot for granted before this now that I'm in my current situation. Like now I'm obsessed with sitting."

She added, laughing: "Getting up is going to be challenging. I'm counting on you to hoist me out of the chair."

The Office alum, who has kept the father's identity private, went on to say that she didn't wait to find out the gender of her baby. "I wanted to know way early. I'm having a girl," she said. "I'm excited about it."

Back in September, Kaling's costars opened up about the mom-to-be while attending the show's PaleyFest Fall TV Preview event in L.A.

"I’m just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it's a girl … I just think that she's up to it," Beth Grant told Us at the time. "I just think that she's ready and I'm very happy for her because I have a daughter that's turning 25 and it's just the greatest thing in the world!"

Ed Weeks chimed in, too. "We were so thrilled for her... The show started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends with her having a daughter of her own," he said. "When she reminded us all of that, we all cried in the final table read. I mean Jesus, life! It makes some very interesting and beautiful patterns sometimes."

