Mindy Kaling opened up about what kind of mother she wants to be in the second part of a pre-taped interview with Today's Willie Geist, which aired on Sunday, September 24.

The Mindy Project actress, 38, is pregnant with her first child, but is keeping the identity of the father private.



"It’s so easy to criticize parenting until you’re a parent," she joked. "So, one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I'll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child."

When asked if she will be the "cool mom," she replied: "Really happy that that's what I project."

"Right now, I just feel so anxious," she continued. "But, I'd like to be the fun mom. I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom. So, if I could be kind of fun, too, I think that would be nice."

Earlier this month, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the Office alum is having a girl. She hopes to have a connection with her daughter like she had with her own mom, Swati Roysircar, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2012.

"My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us. [She] just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did," Kaling told Geist. "If I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I’d be so happy."

Kaling's costars previously opened up about her pregnancy at the PaleyFest Fall TV Preview event. "I’m just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it's a girl … I just think that she's up to it," Beth Grant told Us at the time.

Ed Weeks added: "We were so thrilled for her... The show started as a tribute to her mother, who very sadly passed away just as the show is being picked up, and it ends with her having a daughter of her own. It’s a lot a lot. When she reminded us all of that, we all cried in the final table read. I mean Jesus, life! It makes some very interesting and beautiful patterns sometimes."

