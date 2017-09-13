Baby on board! Mindy Kaling’s The Mindy Project costars opened up about her pregnancy and planning future playdates with the soon-to-be mom.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media

Xosha Roquemore, who plays Tamra on the Fox comedy series, revealed that she’d “totally” plan playdates for her newborn and 38-year-old Kaling’s baby-to-be. “[Mindy will be] a good mom, a smart mom, a gorgeous mom,” Roquemore, 32, told Us Weekly and other reporters at The Mindy Project season 6 premiere party at the London Hotel on Tuesday, September 12. “I’m a new mom and what I’ve learned is that people inundate you with all these tips and things like that but everyone’s different and every mom’s journey is different. I guess my only advice would be that you will make it through and in baby days, something that happened a couple days ago will feel like a year ago! Like a hurdle from three days ago would be like, ‘Oh, that? I don’t even remember!’ You get through everything.”

Ed Weeks (Dr. Jeremy Reed) also chimed in and revealed he “hopes” to be drafted in to babysitting for The Office alum. “Although maybe for the kid’s sake, not so much. I’m not sure how good I’ll be,” he admitted. “I’m definitely there to go and drink rosé when Mindy has a few hours off when the nanny gets pulled in. I’m not sure if she’s going to get a nanny, but yeah.”

Costar Ike Barinholtz (Morgan) also expressed excitement in helping out Kaling. “I guess I signed up for an extra season, but then the show got cancelled so I guess that is applied now to babysitting or a kid, which I don’t think is fair,” he joked. “But I’d do it I guess. Do I have to do it as Morgan? Because I don’t want to put on scrubs and go over there, but I’d do it. The fans will like it. Maybe you can just put up a nanny cam an that can be like an episode, just watching Morgan trip. We’ll do it.”

David Livingston/Getty Images

“She’s going to be amazing [as a mom],” Beth Grant (Beverly) gushed. “She’s a mentor. She loves people, she’s kind, she’s generous, she’s honest.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported last week, the Inside Out voicer is expecting a little girl. “I’m just thrilled out of my mind! I cried like a baby and that it’s a girl … I just think that she’s up to it,” Grant, 67, told Us at the time. “I just think that she’s ready and I’m very happy for her.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!