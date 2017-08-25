Mindy Kaling is getting ready to say goodbye to her show The Mindy Project, and preparing to enter a new stage of her life — motherhood.

The actress attended The Mindy Project: 6 Seasons of Style costume exhibit at The Paley Center for Media on Thursday, August 24, which was curated by the show’s costume designer, Salvador Perez. Perez spoke exclusively to Us Weekly to share details about the last season of the series and revealed how, if at all, the star’s pregnancy has affected their styling choices.

“Not yet. She hasn’t started to really show yet, so we’ll see,” the costume designer said in regards to having to change up the wardrobe. “There are a lot of fits. What I have done, though, is I would normally fit clothes four weeks in advance. Now I fit them a week at a time. Just in case.”

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

He revealed to Us that there are no plans for Kaling’s pregnancy to be a part of the final four episodes they still have to shoot, saying that the rest of the episodes are written and a Mindy pregnancy will not be featured in the show’s storyline.

“We’re not going to show it on the show. So on the contrary, my job is to hide it,” he said. “We did it once three seasons ago, we’re not doing it now.”

The wardrobe team has already tackled maternity wear since Kaling’s character was expecting in season three.

“We had several pads. The red pad was nine months because she was meant to go into labor. We had a little pad there to give her a pooch. Which the funny thing was that my whole job is to make her not have a pooch. And I had to give her one,” he said.

Although the show is coming to an end just in time for the baby’s arrival, Perez revealed that Kaling believes that the show gave her the experience she needs to be a good mother to her child.

“Mindy gave a speech in the writers’ room the other day about how six seasons on the show has sort of prepared her for motherhood. She’s had to take care of a lot of people. She’s had to be a mother, a sister, an aunt, she’s had to take care of people,” he revealed to Us.

“It was the perfect opportunity for somebody to go into motherhood, having taken care of people and having that responsibility. And she does take such good care of us. I think that she’s going to be a doting mother,” he concluded.

The Hulu series is coming to an end after this season, and although it is an emotional time for the cast and crew, Kaling is giving them the opportunity to go all-out when it comes to her wardrobe.

“It's getting a little sentimental and sad actually,” Kaling told reporters at the event. “We have less than a month of shooting. So that's why Sal is pulling out all the stops for the last few episodes for costumes.”

The costume exhibit offers about 40 custom-made costumes from The Mindy Project’s six seasons and were all chosen by Perez.

