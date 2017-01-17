A picture is worth a thousand words, and these ones are adorable! Molly Sims shared a series of pics on Instagram of her kids Brooks and Scarlett meeting their new baby brother, Grey Douglas.

The model and actress, 43, and husband, Scott Stuber, 48, welcomed baby number three to the family on January 10, and the photos show little Grey being showered with love by older siblings Brooks Alan, 4, and Scarlett May, 21 months, who fed and held their newborn brother with confidence, in photos posted Friday, January 13.

“My big baby girl Scar pretending to feed her new baby #imighthavecried #firstvisit,” Sims captioned the first pic of her daughter holding Grey.



Shortly afterwards she added, “Brooksie told me 'I got this.' Sooo Proud of his new baby Grey. 'Jack and the Beanstalk Batman' #finallyhere #firstvisit.”

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was not the only one tearing up over the family addition, mentioning in her gender reveal blog post in November, “When they first told my husband we were having a boy, I swear he almost started crying. He was so happy.”



Sims announced her pregnancy via Instagram in August, captioning a photo of her baby bump, “I’m so happy — we’re so blessed. We were so shocked, but we’re thrilled.”

While she's excited to welcome Grey, Sims said in December that she will not be having more children. She joked that Stuber was going under the knife saying, “My husband is getting a vasectomy, but he doesn’t know it yet.”



Mother and baby are now both at home and the new family looks very happy. “Our bed got a little more crowded #milktime #mommalookstired,” she captioned a sweet snap of them on Monday, January 16.



