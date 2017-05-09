Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

If you're looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift for a new mom, look no further than Molly Sims' carefully curated list for eBay for Charity. The model, who shares three children with husband Scott Stuber, prides herself on being a mom expert. She told Us, "When it comes to mom stuff, I'm pretty good at it."



Sims put together a Mother's Day gift guide collection, which is available until May 10 on the site. She continued, "I tell women to buy things that I buy, so they are products that I’ve used." Even better? A portion of the proceeds from purchased products will go to a charity that is close to Sims' heart, Baby2Baby.

The model and actress welcomed her third child in January of this year. When it comes to being a new mom she said, "It’s stressful, it’s fun, you can’t believe he’s finally here, it’s awesome, it’s crazy. It’s a lot of emotions. Once they get here, you can’t imagine your life without them and you also can’t think about, like, you don’t think you’re gonna love them as much as you do and you love them more. It’s fun. It’s crazy!"

As far as her own Mother's Day plan and gifts go, Sims said, "I think Stuber will take me and the kids to lunch, or hopefully get me some cute, sweet present that I can wear on my ears or wear on my neck."

