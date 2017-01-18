Four times the chaos! Ashley Gardner, a Utah mom of quadruplets, went viral earlier this month after she shared a hilarious and totally relatable parenting moment, so Ellen DeGeneres invited the family to appear on her eponymous talk show on Wednesday, January 18.

Gardner originally posted a Facebook video of herself hiding in the pantry eating licorice to get a little peace and quiet. "Dad’s out shoveling the driveway. Mom desperately needed a treat to get through the rest of the night, so I’m hiding in the pantry eating a treat. Is that wrong?” she says in the clip. "They don’t ever go away. They want everything you have.”

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

She turns the camera down to show one of her little girls peeking out from under the door. “Hi,” the toddler says.



During her Ellen appearance, Gardner revealed that her four little girls are a “handful,” but totally worth it. “We finally did IVF, and they gave me a 40 percent chance of having one baby, and both eggs stuck and both eggs split and that gave us our two sets of identical twins,” she said.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Gardner’s husband, Tyson, later brought their daughters Indie, Esme, Scarlett and Evangelina, who were all dressed in matching blue “Ellen” sweatshirts, out to join the show. Once the whole family was there, DeGeneres revealed she had a very special gift for the family of six.



"We wanted to give you a gift that you would remember the reason that we found you,” DeGeneres said before having one of her staffers bring out of cardboard box turned portable pantry that was placed on Ashley’s head.

The Utah resident opened the doors of the pantry to reveal it was fully stocked with Twizzlers, making it the perfect hiding spot when she needs alone time. “I can always be in my pantry,” she exclaimed. “That’s perfect. I love it.”

That wasn’t the only surprise from DeGeneres either. The comedian revealed that they’re sending the whole family to Hawaii for a much-needed vacation.

Watch the adorable moment in the clip above!

