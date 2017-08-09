A post shared by Angela Burzo (@burzolife) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:17pm PDT

It’s National Breast-Feeding Week and social media has been flooded with photos of moms lovingly nursing their little ones. Photographer Angela Burzo has been dealing with a different reality.

“Trying to tackle this breastfeeding life,” she shared in an Instagram post on July 30. “Serious power to the women who can and to the women who have the power to walk away.”

Nine days later, Burzo shared an emotional photo of herself nursing her newborn daughter, Aylee, while tears streamed down her cheeks. “This is my reality right now,” Burzo wrote on Tuesday, August 8. “This real & as much as I want to stay strong and be the soldier I feel I can be I cannot hide the struggle that is BREASTFEEDING. Whether she is not latching on properly, whether I am not producing enough milk to keep up with her demand, whether my nipples might not be adequate, whether we confused her with having to give her a bottle after pumping . . . whatever it may be it has been an emotional & painful struggle.”

Her post has received more than 4,000 likes and hundreds of comments. “I cried through breastfeeding with my son. I wish I had switched to a bottle earlier instead of going through a year of hell breastfeeding over guilt. Just do what is right for you!” wrote one mom. Added another: “Remember the magic words ‘fed is best.’ Whatever that looks like for you is the right choice. You are not alone.”



