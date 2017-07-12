Mom blogger Meredith Masony is notorious for telling it like it is, which is just one of the reasons she boasts more than 900,000 Facebook followers. She has posted a number of viral videos including “The Man Cold vs The Mom Cold,” “Shut the Door” (it’s about trying to poop in peace!) and “What Moms Wants From Their Husband’s on Mother’s Day.” And on Monday, July 10, Masony published another winner called “Every Marriage Summed Up In Under 90 Seconds,” and it’s comedy gold.

Courtesy Meredith Masony/Facebook

Using a Barbie doll and a Spider-Man action figure, the Florida resident, who has been married to her husband, Dave, for more than 13 years, acts out a familiar conversation between two spouses. Sample dialogue:

Wife: “What’s wrong? Are you mad?”

Husband: “No, I’m fine.”

Wife: “Well, why do you look mad?”



Husband: “I’m not mad. I’m fine.”



Wife: “Well, why do you look upset?”

Husband: “I’m not upset. I said I’m fine.”

Wife: “Are you sure?”

Husband: “I said I’m fine.”

Wife: “Well, why are you mad?



Husband: Oh, my God. You’re crazy.”

In the hilarious two-minute clip, Masonry also touches on the familiar question “what’s for dinner?” as well as sex. “So do you want to do it?” the husband asks. “I don’t know, do you want to do it?” the wife responds. Watch the entire exchange in the video above.

Masony’s spot-on back-and-forth between Barbie and Spider-Man resonated with women everywhere. “My marriage of 23 years all tied up in a pretty bow!” wrote one person on Facebook, while another commented: “The sex one 😂. You hit that one right on the head.”

The mom of Matias, 11, Sophia, 8, and Brian, 6, tells Us Weekly she has a good idea as to why the video has been viewed more than 250,000 times. “We pretty much live the same lives,” she says. “If I’m dealing with something in my marriage, odds are so are the millions of other women out there.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!