Eliza Curby’s body has been through a lot. The mom from Sydney, Australia, welcomed her first baby Charlie in January 2016. Then, six weeks later she became pregnant with identical twin boys.

Curby admitted she believed the old wives tale that you can’t conceive if you’re nursing. “Breast-feeding doesn’t do s--t, this pregnancy happened,” she told the Daily Mail in February 2017.



Jack and Wolfe joined their 11-month-old sister on Christmas Eve. “I do feel like I have triplets — Irish triplets!” Curby told the paper. “So far Charlie thinks they are pretty fab. Her hobbies include head butting them in an attempt to ‘give them a kiss,’ trying to poke their eyes out, sticking her grubby little fingers in their mouths and just generally trying to attack them every time I turn my head.”

Shortly after becoming a mom of three kids under the age of 1, Curby launched her blog Twingenuity, where it keeps motherhood refreshingly real. Case in point: On Tuesday, September 5, she shared an honest photo of her tummy nine months postpartum.

“Just because . . . Because I’m not embarrassed of the scars my body now carries. Because I’m proud of what my body has done for me. because many women feel the need to hide it. Because famous women post ‘look at my body just three weeks postpartum’ and portray unrealistic images of what it means to be a mother,” she wrote. “because I feel feel beautiful in my own skin — even if there’s alottt of it! Because beauty takes many forms.”

Her post struck a chord with many moms — and dads. Wrote one man: “Beautiful. My wife worries sometimes about her mum-tum; I’ve never found her more attractive than as a mum. Her body is a testament to the miracle that is pregnancy.”

