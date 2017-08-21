Sophie Cachia doesn’t hold anything back. Her Instagram bio reads “This is ME. Boobs, pubes & all,” and she once posted a selfie of herself “taking a poo.” So it should come as no surprise that the The Young Mummy blogger shared ALL the details of her daughter Flossy’s birth story in a post published Friday, August 18.

In the lengthy recap, the mom of Bobby, 3, and 7-month-old Flossy explained that she was scheduled to be induced on January 21, but couldn’t wait that long. “I was D-O-N-E,” wrote Cachia. “I was that crazy overdue pregnant woman googling EVERY possible induction technique.” After reading that semen contains cervix-softening fats called prostaglandins (also used in medical induction), Cachia decided it was time to get busy with her Australian rules footballer husband, Jaryd Cachia.

“When you’re an overdue sweaty walrus and you need this baby to come out, you do what you gotta’ do. And when you’re the husband of this highly hormonal overdue sweaty walrus, you do what you’re told,” the 26-year-old mom shared. “Sex was literally the last thing on my mind, so as I got in position on hands and knees, whilst eating an apple and watching Suits, Jaryd came from behind and did what he needed to do.” (The trick worked and Cachia felt her first contraction hours later!)

But the oversharing didn’t stop there. Cachia then went on to detail what happened on the delivery table. “I had a room full of midwives, doctors, my husband and my mum standing at the end of the bed with me — legs spread ready to go . . . When I started to smell something. I did the old ‘sniff sniff’ and I knew it it. ‘I’ve poo’d, haven’t I?’ I said. Everyone’s face looked down and they all politely nodded,” she wrote. “I hadn’t even STARTED pushing this baby and I was already s--tting everywhere.”

She continued: “The poop definitely didn’t stop, and the first photos I text my high school girlfriends was one of bubba’s face, the next one being the s--t that was splattered across the room on the floor. I was somewhat proud of my efforts.”



But Cachia was mortified when “Dr. McDreamy,” a 6-foot-tall “GORGEOUS” Ob-Gyn strolled into the room. “I blushed and smiled politely as he inserted both of his entire hands into my bleeding vagina, most possibly rummaging through my runny s--t that was still pouring on tap, too,” she recalled. But pooping aside, what Cachia remembers most vividly is the moment she met her Flossy for the first time.

“I left the hospital 13 hours later with a gorgeous baby girl in my arms,” Cachia wrote. “How blessed I am.”

