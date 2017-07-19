The bathroom struggle is real for moms of boys. And that’s why popular parenting vlogger Kristina Kuzmic decorated the toilet lid with “pee here” and “don’t pee here” signs to assist her two sons.

The L.A.-based mom shared the instructional image to her Facebook page in June, where it quickly went viral with more than 88,000 likes and nearly 164,000 shares. She captioned the picture: “Sometimes I write my kids love notes.”

Her post racked up more than 10,000 comments. “Make these laminated, with an adhesive base on the back and I am sure any woman that lives with men will buy these!” wrote one follower. Joked another: “The sad part is, you need to do the same thing for adult men too.”



Puddles on the floor aren’t Kuzmic’s only gripe. The 38-year-old released a video titled “Toilet Trauma” on Tuesday, July 18, and it’s already been viewed more than 5 million times so far. In the nearly 2 minute clip, Kuzmic is seen plunging the toilet and tackling the headache that is getting your kids to replace the toilet paper roll — and after she steps in urine, her famous pee signs make an appearance. Watch the video above.

Don’t be surprised if the mom of Luka, 14, Matea, 12, and Ari, 3, releases a trilogy. “My youngest is still obsessed with poop, so there’s a lot of poop talk in our house,” Kuzmic tells Us Weekly. “One time, one of the older kids forgot to replace the empty toilet paper roll, so the little guy decided to wipe with his hand. One of the many reasons wine is an essential part to surviving motherhood.”

