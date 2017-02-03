Nicole and Jason Ramsey

Arizona mom Nicole Ramsey doesn’t hold anything back. And that includes details about attempted shower sex with her husband, Jason.

In a January 31 post on the Breastfeeding Mama Talk Facebook page, Ramsey explained how she put daughters McKenzie, 2, and 5-month-old McKayla to bed early — and then cranked up some romantic tunes. “Found the lighter from my 2-year-old's birthday party and got the dust-covered candles lit,” wrote Ramsey. “We get into the warm shower that is quickly losing heat because my kids took most of the hot water. Kissing passionately in our shower we seem to hear phantom cries of our children about every 30 seconds.”

And that wasn’t the only mood killer. There were signs of the girls everywhere. “Trying to catch our footing we hear a loud ‘SQUEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEK!’ I start cursing the toy dolphin under my breath,” Ramsey shared. ”Finally we both crack up and the sexual mood disappears. We get back to best friend mode, laughing so hard we are barely able to catch our breath.” It was in that moment that the stay-at-home mother decided to snap a picture.

Ramsey signed off with an important message for other parents: “Laugh at life or you won’t make it!"

Other moms chimed in with their own stories. “We have three children and every time we have a moment alone, it turns into a party of five in our bed,” wrote one, while another shared: “We were almost to the point of love making when we heard a loud THUMP. Our son climbed out of his crib and fell on the floor. Ruined it for me that night.”

Though Ramsey’s shower romp with her husband didn’t work out, the couple keep their relationship strong with regular quickies. “Romance and sexual marathons seem to be a thing of the past,” she tells Us Weekly. “If we get a chance, we are trying to get naked as fast as humanly possible. Maybe in the future our sex life will change. But until then, I am praying neither of us step on a Lego.”



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



