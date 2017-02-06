When Lindsey Chastain’s daughter Lexi Cramer woke up disoriented from a long after-school nap, the Thomaston, Georgia-based mom saw the opportunity to pull an epic prank.

In a now-viral video posted to Facebook in December, Chastain, 28, can be heard behind the camera tricking her 9-year-old into thinking that it’s time for school. “She thought it was morning time because normally it’s dark out when she wakes up,” Chastain told Inside Edition in a January 31 interview “She started putting on her outfit for the next day. I just played along with it from there.”

“Where’s your book bag? We’ve gotta go,” the bank teller says in the clip as her fourth grader hurries to straighten her hair and brush her teeth. Watch the video above — it’s been viewed more than 12 million times — to find out how the trick plays out at Upson Lee Elementary School.

Just like her mama, Lexi is a total jokester. “The other day, I was trying to lower the volume on our living room TV but it would just go right back up,” Chastain tells Us. “This went on for several minutes. I was checking the batteries, taking to myself … and just as I get up to unplug the TV, I see Lexi with her hand on the button of our second remote!”



Courtesy Lindsey Chastain

As for Lexi’s viral fame? “She’s been asked for her autograph, that she’s made sure to practice,” says Chastain. “Her head might be getting a big bit at this point!”

