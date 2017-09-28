Courtesy Jenna Casado Rabberman/Facebook

Jenna Casado Rabberman, a mom living in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, tries to keep it light on Facebook. But Rabberman made an exception on Tuesday, September 26, when she shared a photo of her mangled Honda CRV and two unscathed car seats.

“We stopped for milk on the way home from preschool yesterday. We were minutes from home. Another car slammed into us,” Rabberman began. “You never think it will happen to you.”

Rabberman’s vehicle was totaled. Her sons Beckett, 2, and Brooks, 6, who were both rear-facing in their car seats, escaped “without a scratch.” But the story could have had a very different ending.

“THIS is why you buckle your kids into their car seats correctly every SINGLE time,” wrote Rabberman. “Even when they scream because the straps are tight. Even when they complain about the chest clip or being rear facing.”

Her post has been shared more than 220,000 times and received more than 50,000 comments so far.

Rabberman told ABC News on September 27 that she considers herself a “pretty relaxed parent” except when it comes to car seats. “I feel like it’s such an easy thing that I can do to keep them safe,” she said. “I know that I would never be able to forgive myself if anything happened to my children because I didn’t take the time to do something so simple to protect them. I don’t think any parent could live with that.”

