A flutter of pink balloons and confetti! iCarly alum Nathan Kress and his wife, London, have announced that they are expecting a baby girl!

The 24-year-old actor shared the happy news on via Instagram on Sunday, August 13.

In the sweet snap, the couple smiles ear-to-ear as they hold a ballon that reads “It’s a Baby Girl!”



“You can find me on my porch, in my rocking chair, polishing my shotgun, for the next 18 to 40 years,” the Star Wars: Rebels actor jokingly captioned the pic.

London, 24, also shared the snap to her Instagram account while giving followers an update on her health.



“Our sweet baby girl is officially on the way!!! 💝 As a general update, the baby and I are completely healthy! Our appt. last week confirmed that we are both on the perfect track for weight gain, heart rates, size--in fact she's a week ahead of schedule right now, growing like crazy. I have 100% not strived to be skinny, but I AM striving to be healthy.”

London also commented on her slim appearance.

“Believe me, there has been no shortage of eating or malnutrition for me or baby girl. I know some may have seemed concerned about my size/baby's size in my mid-pregnancy photo, but I hope this helps ease some minds :) We all have unique body types, and this just happens to be mine right now! It doesn't matter what size each of us are, pregnant or not, as long as we're taking care of our bodies. I think it's absolutely fascinating how God creates every body and every baby so uniquely. That's what makes the world such a colorful place! Thank you again for all the love and support on this exciting journey! We can't wait to meet our lil nugget 💕”

The couple announced they were expecting their first bundle of joy via Kress’ Instagram account in July.

In an adorable pic taken in front of London’s Big Ben clock, the Babe: Pig in the City alum kisses his expecting wife and she holds her growing baby bump.

“Me and my baby in London. 🇬🇧 Me, and my baby in London. Me. 👨 And my baby 👶 IN --->LONDON 👧🏼<--- Get it??🤰🏼😉 Mommy and daddy are thrilled to announce Baby Kress, arriving January 2018👪💙,” the California native captioned the snap.



And since sharing their exciting news, the mom-to-be has showed off her growing pregnancy belly on Instagram.

Already halfway there... baby has been kicking like CRAZY 😜We do know the gender & we'll let ya know very soon what it is. Love this babe with all our ❤️s A post shared by London Kress (@londonelisekress) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

The actress’ mother even threw her a surprise baby shower.



Kress and London who worked together on 2014’s Into the Storm, dated for close to 9 months before tying the knot in November 2015.

