Charley Gallay/WireImage

Now a family of three! Hannah Simone welcomed her first child with husband Jesse Giddings earlier this month, E! News reports.



The ultra-private couple have not revealed the baby's sex or name.

Despite never officially announcing her pregnancy, the New Girl actress, 36, showed off her baby bump alongside the Canadian TV personality, 32, during an outing in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, July 18.

In the photo, Simone wore an oversized gray knit and dark leggings, as she cradled her growing baby belly.

The low-key duo have never officially confirmed their relationship, but tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in July 2016, sources told Us earlier this year.



However, the couple have dropped subtle hints of their relationship to fans through social media over the years.

In fact, the Oldboy actress recently gushed over the former E! News correspondent in a photo posted to Instagram on July 1.

In the snap, he showed off a plate of butter chicken poutine.

“Canada is the best because HELLO hot boys and butter chicken poutine on a patio,” Simone captioned the Instagram photo.

Canada is the best because HELLO hot boys and butter chicken poutine on a patio. #happycanadaday 🇨🇦🇨🇦 @jessegiddings A post shared by Hannah Simone (@therealhannahsimone) on Jul 1, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

Back in December 2015, the Emmy-nominated journalist took to Instagram to congratulate the Fox sitcom star on shooting the 100th episode of New Girl. “Congratulations to the most beautiful, talented, fascinating, badass girl I know,” he gushed.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!