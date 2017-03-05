Just another day in the life. New mom Amber Tamblyn joked about breast milk stains on her shirt in a post to Instagram on Saturday, March 4, showing fans the less glamorous side of motherhood.

“Who Wore It Better? Left tit or right tit? #MilkLife #StarsTheyreJustLikeUs!” she captioned a mirror selfie of herself in a gray T-shirt falling off her shoulder with milk stains all over the front of it. Judging from her semi-smirk, Tamblyn, 33, was only slightly amused.

The Joan of Arcadia star’s fans were quick with their comebacks and quips in the comments section, weighing in with light-hearted jokes.

“I like how ‘on point’ your left nip is, but I gotta give it to your right mamasita; she's zesty and full of pizazz and clearly doesn't give a damn about where that milk ends up! I vote for righty @amberrosetamblyn,” one user wrote. Commented another: “Oh yeah, I remember those days. I nursed twins...extremely hungry twins. There was that one day I couldn't remember who ate last on which side...I cried. 12 years later, we're doing fine. Fun times mama! Enjoy!”

Tamblyn and her husband, Arrested Development alum David Cross, welcomed their first child together late last month, and the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star shared the happy news via an adorable video she shared on Instagram.

“David and I are proud to announce the birth of our daughter, Dauphinoise Petunia Brittany Scheherazade Von Funkinstein Mustard Witch RBG Cross Tamblyn-Bey jr. #TheFutureIsFemale,” she captioned the Tuesday, February 21, post. In it, a tiny foot is barely visible as it moves around under a blanket.

Tamblyn revealed her baby news in the subtlest of ways last October, tucked into an essay she published on Glamour’s website.

“I’ve been thinking about motherhood a lot lately. What it means to be one, what it means to have one, what it means to know one, what it means to make decisions as one and have conversations as one,” she wrote at the time, adding, “Motherhood has been heavily on my mind because I am going to be a mother soon. I’m pregnant, with a daughter on the way. I think constantly about the world I am bringing her into.”

