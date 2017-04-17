Newly Single Mariah Carey and Ex Nick Cannon Celebrate Easter With Their Twins

Home for the spring holidays! The night before Easter, admirably friendly exes Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon reunited to celebrate with their 5-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. The "Emotions” singer took to Instagram to post a sweet snap of the family decorating Easter eggs . In the adorable photo, the family of four sits around a kitchen table dying eggs in all sorts of pastel colors for Easter. "Easter with #demkids," she shared with her followers. "#moments #rocandroe #easter #family @nickcannon.”

Looks like the pop-megastar is trying to change the nickname of her growing twins to #demkids, who have been referred to by fans as #dembabies since their birth in 2012. The duo were married in April of 2008 but the “Honey” singer filed for divorce December of 2014.

Carey and Cannon's Easter celebration just a week after the "Glitter" actress announced she had split from backup dancer, Bryan Tanka after a year of dating. According to TMZ, Tanaka felt “disrespected” when Carey and Cannon, 36, attended the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards with their children on March 11. Tanaka would reportedly “lash back” at Carey and her friendship with Cannon by flirting with other women. Per TMZ, the pair have not seen or spoken to each other since they traveled to Cabo together at the end of March.

The “Butterfly” singer also suffered heartbreak in October of 2016 after confirming her breakup with Australian billionaire, James Packer. The former couple had been together ever since being introduced to each other by their mutual friend, producer Brett Ratner, at the premiere of 2014’s Hercules.

Cannon has also had some big life changes this year after becoming a father for the third time over announcing the birth of his son Golden “Sagon” Cannon on his Instagram Page on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Wild ’N' Out star captioned the photo. “Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness, welcome to Earth Son!” added Cannon, 36.