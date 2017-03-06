Plenty of playmates! Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey's 5-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, spent time with their new sibling, Golden, on Sunday, March 5. Cannon, 36, welcomed his third child, with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell, on February 21.

The former America's Got Talent host shared a photo on his Instagram page of Monroe holding the newborn. "Big Sister Love! Roe Roe and Go Go!!" Cannon captioned the post.

The proud dad also took a family photo with the kids and his mom, Beth Gardner, and grandmother. "My Grandmother Hates taking pictures! LOL #FamilyDay #Rocky #RoeRoe and #GoGo," he wrote.

Us Weekly broke the news in November that Cannon was expecting a baby with the Guamanian American actress and former Miss Arizona USA, 29.

Cannon and Carey, meanwhile, split in December 2014 after six years of marriage. They finalized their divorce last November. "They are in a great place and a real source of support for one another — plus a prime example of what coparents should be," an insider previously told Us.

Last month, Cannon opened up about coparenting with the "We Belong Together" singer during an interview with Amazon's Style Code Live. "You put the kids first, but then when you understand that you have unconditional love for these human beings and you want the best existence for them, then you put whatever differences you may have had aside," he said at the time. "A lot of times, when you think about breakups in relationships, it's usually over ego. And if you can remove your ego from that, and make it about your loved ones, then that's what it's about."

Carey, who called off her engagement to billionaire James Packer in October 2016, is currently dating backup dancer Bryan Tanaka. Cannon, however, thinks that the relationship is all for show. "I don't even get into it. It feels like they wrote the story," he recently told Howard Stern. "That s--t is like a soap opera."

