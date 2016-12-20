Nicole Kidman tearfully opened up in a new interview about being an older mom of daughters Sunday, 8, and Faith, 5, who she shares with husband Keith Urban. Watch what she said in the video above.



Speaking with CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday, December 18, the 49-year-old actress said that she is able to see her little girls “thriving” as adults one day.



“It makes me sad — I would just like to be here long enough to have my children grow up and for me to see them thriving,” Kidman — who also shares two adopted children, Connor, 21, and Isabella, 23, with ex-husband Tom Cruise — said. “That’s all I ask. And that my husband and I are with each other. Simple! Simple requests.”

She continued: “Just wanting to be here. I’m an older mother, so, you know … Oh, please [let me be here]. Please, please. But, hey, what will be, will be.”

During her chat with CBS Sunday Morning, the Australian-born Oscar winner also spoke about her latest acting role: playing Sue Brierley in the film Lion, which tells the story of a couple who adopt a lost Indian boy, and help him find his birth mother.



Asked why she feels a strong connection to her character, Kidman replied, “Because I have adoptive children. But she’s also a mother. She’s an unconditional-love mother, if that makes sense.”



She added: “That love brings you to your knees. That love has you crawling over hot coals. That love has you laying down on a train track and giving up your life like that if you have to.”



Kidman also shared her thoughts about the love and support she received from Urban, 49, and their children following the 2014 loss of her father, Dr. Tony Kidman, who died suddenly of a heart attack.



“When my father passed away, I literally was down saying, ‘Please, give me the strength just to be able to wake up tomorrow.’ Because I was shattered beyond belief at that. I didn’t even know how to get up from this,” she recounted. “I had a husband that came right back. I called him screaming and crying. And he was about to go on stage. And he walked off stage and he got on a plane — he had just gotten there. He flew six hours and he was right back there. And he literally picked me up and pretty much carried me through the next two weeks. And I also had, you know, my children going, ‘It’s gonna be all right, Momma.’”



