Don’t mess with this mama. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi clapped back at mommy-shamers in an Instagram post on Saturday, May 13.

The trouble appears to have started earlier in the day, when the Jersey Shore alum, 29, posted a photo that showed her putting makeup on her 2-year-old daughter, Giovanna.

Getting sissy ready for her dance recital. This is the best Mother's Day gift to me! 😩😩 #mommysgirl #minime @essexdanceacademy A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on May 13, 2017 at 7:16am PDT

“Getting ready for her dance recital,” Polizzi — who also has a son, Lorenzo, 4, with husband Jionni LaValle — captioned the pic that showed her applying mascara to her toddler’s lashes. “This is the best Mother’s Day gift to me! #mommysgirl #minime.”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

While a lot of commenters wrote that it was a cute pic and reminisced about getting their own daughters and granddaughters ready for dance recitals, some criticized the reality TV star for putting makeup on the little girl. “Mothers should be able to post a photo of their child and not be criticized,” one fan wrote in defense of the mother of two. “There is NO harm done here. She is a great mother and loves her children.”

An hour later, Polizzi posted another sweet pic with her daughter, who was wearing a pink tutu with black-and-white polka-dot trim.

“So proud of my little girl!” she wrote, “(instead of not posting my kids for the people who respect and appreciate their photos , I will turn off the comments section. I don’t need a--holes telling me how to raise my child and judge them. I’m a damn good mom and know what I’m doing. Well most of the time.) Happy Mother’s Day to all you kick ass Mamas out there!”



