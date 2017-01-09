Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi isn’t above bribing her babies with sugar when they travel. That’s why the front pouch of her diaper bag is loaded with lollipops. “I’m like, ‘Listen, if you sit still, I’ll give you a prize,’” the Celebrity Apprentice contestant, 29, told Us Weekly Video. “I’m not your cookie-cutter mom, where it’s all non-gluten, GMO free. I don’t even know what that means. If it’s gonna shut my kids up, they’re gonna get it.”

Other must-haves inside Polizzi’s $17 Orgrimmar backpack: The Brica GoPad diaper changer (“It’s a godsend!”), Munchkin snack containers — and baby powder for son Lorenzo, 4. “He always complains about his little beeshee,” she cracked to Us. “Beeshee is what we call the kids’, like, ‘privates.’ It gets sticky down there.” Watch the Jersey Shore alum spill her essentials in the what's in my diaper bag video above.



The mom of Lorenzo and Giovanna, 2, with husband Jionni LaValle doesn’t only pack supplies for her children. Polizzi never leaves home without deodorant, bubblegum and ponytail holders. Explained the reality star: “We don’t have time to brush our hair, so make sure you have a tie to just to throw your hair up in a bun and call it a day!”

