Now a family of three! Twilight alum Nikki Reed welcomed a baby girl, Bodhi Soleli, with Vampire Diaries vet Ian Somerhalder, on July 25, E! News reports.

Reed and Somerhalder may be taking some time to themselves now that their daughter is here. "We’ll take the baby’s first month for ourselves,” the actress previously told Fit Pregnancy. “After the baby arrives, we’re doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate.”



The couple announced they were expecting in matching Instagram posts.



Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

“Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?” the Thirteen star, 29, captioned the sweet photo of Somerhalder, 38, cradling her and kissing her baby bump. All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together. We can’t wait to meet you… Love, your parents.”

The Lost alum also shared his excitement and anticipation.

“To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first,’ he gushed.“This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy. Love, Ian.”

In October, the actor opened up to Modern Luxry about his desire to start a family with Reed: “Oh, I will one day have amazing children with my beautiful wife. Absolutely, definitely.”



The pair, who began dating in July 2014, were engaged six months later in January 2015. The couple tied the knot in a sunset ceremony at the Tuscali Mountain Inn in Topanga, California, in August 2015.