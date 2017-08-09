Don’t try to reach Nikki Reed right after her baby is born. The Twilight star, who is expecting her first child in August with husband Ian Somerhalder, revealed the couple will be basically unreachable for a few weeks once their baby arrives.



“We’ll take the baby’s first month for ourselves,” the mother to be, 29, explained to Fit Pregnancy. “After the baby arrives, we’re doing one month of silence. Just the three of us, no visitors, and we’re turning off our phones too, so there’s no expectation for us to communicate.”



“Otherwise, every five minutes it would be, ‘How are you feeling? Can we have a picture?’ You don’t get those first 30 days back, and we want to be fully present,” the actress shared.



The couple, who married in April 2015 after dating nine months, are also keeping the sex of their baby a surprise. “A close friend had a son and I remember thinking, ‘I hope I have a son one day.’ Then another friend had a girl and I thought, ‘How fun would it be to have a miniature version of yourself?’” Reed added. “You can’t lose, no matter what. It’s the greatest and only true surprise of your life.”

The Vampire Diaries actor, 38, has also expressed his excitement at starting a family. “The second we were around each other, and not [dating] other people, we just knew,” he told Modern Luxury magazine in October 2016. “Oh, I will one day have amazing children with my beautiful wife.”

The parents to be announced they were expecting in an adorable Instagram post of Somerhalder kissing Reed’s baby bump on May 4.

