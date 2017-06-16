It was a Skee-Ball and pizza party! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter, North West, celebrated her birthday just like every other 4-year-old — at Chuck E. Cheese’s.

Khloé Kardashian shared a Snapchat of her niece sitting in front the kid-friendly restaurant's signature purple and white cake covered with sprinkles and topped with their famous mouse mascot. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that someone in the background was wearing a Chuck E. Cheese’s T-shirt.

“Birthday girl,” the Good American denim designer, 32, captioned the pic of North wearing a sparkly headband and pink lacy tank top.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, attended the birthday party, too. In another Snapchat, Khloé cuddled the 6-month-old cutie.

People on social media were obsessed with North having a low-key birthday celebration at the restaurant chain. “North really could have spent her bday anywhere and she chose Chuck E cheese,” one tweeter wrote. Another added, “North having her birthday at Chuck E Cheese makes me like @KimKardashian even more. Love that she gets to have real kid experiences.”

Back at home, Kim, 36, and West, 40, decorated their digs for North’s big day. The Selfish author shared a Snapchat of a giant balloon arch that spelled out “Happy Birthday North” along with bunches of pink and red balloons.

