James Devaney/GC Images

Extra butter, please! Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis brought their toddler son Otis to the Brooklyn Nets–Golden State Warriors game in New York City on Thursday, December 22.



The trio stole the show, adorably sharing a large popcorn together.



James Devaney/GC Images

This isn’t the first time that little Otis, 2, has stolen the spotlight at a sports event. In January, he adorably blocked his ears from the noise and cheered during an NBA game in Los Angeles.



James Devaney/GC Images

Wilde, who recently gave birth to their second child, daughter Daisy Josephine, this past October, showed off her newly chopped ’do at the Nets game on Thursday.



The Love the Coopers actress, 32, debuted her new look on Instagram on Monday, December 19.

James Devaney/GC Images

“Feelin myself apparently. Thanks to the master @harryjoshhair for the chop. #nomoremelaniahair,” Wilde captioned a Boomerang video on Instagram of herself touting her freshly cut ends.



