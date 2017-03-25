Liam Payne and Cheryl attending The Fayre of St James's Church on November 29, 2016 Credit: Mark Robert Milan/GC Images

Something to sing about! Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole have welcomed a baby boy, the former One Direction singer announced on Instagram on Saturday, March 25.

"My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow!" he captioned a sweet photo with his newborn son. "I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!"

The English singer, 33, debuted her growing baby bump while attending the St. James Christmas Carol Concert in London in November. Payne, 23, accompanied her to the event, and the pair posed for photos together.

The couple, who began dating in February 2015, never publicly confirmed the pregnancy. In December, Payne's sister Roo Gibbins reportedly tweeted about the news. "Bump or no bump, announced or not, it's completely up to my brother and cheryl what parts of there private lives they choose to share and when," she wrote.

Payne first met Cole when he was 14 and auditioned on the U.K.'s The X Factor in 2008, where Cole was a judge. He would try out again in 2010, which led to the formation of One Direction.



The couple's little one already has a possible playmate. Payne's former bandmate Louis Tomlinson just celebrated his son Freddie's first birthday on January 21.



"Obviously he’s got a lot of good people around him who are helping him out and stuff. Even though it’s such a great thing, it’s a difficult thing to go through. I’m sure he’s gonna do great," Payne said of Tomlinson to MTV News in August 2015. "He’s really happy and excited about it, he’s embracing it, which is the best way to be. Maybe he might get one of those columns in the paper called 'Fatherhood,' where he can just write things down about his day! It would be cool!"

This is the first child for both.



