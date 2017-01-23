Making moves. Peta Murgatroyd is hitting the gym two weeks after welcoming her son, Shai, with fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy. The new mom dished on how she's getting back to work in an Instagram post on Sunday, January 22.

"Love thy self #Day17 postpartum. I think I'm doing ok. … and I'm actually fine with the rate at which my body is shrinking back. After 2 days back at the gym I'm feeling like the old Peta again," the New Zealand native, 30, captioned two selfies. "I definitely don't have my 6 pack, and I still have excess skin and rolls on my belly, however I feel good. After all, slow and steady wins the race! I knew I needed to get back into the gym for my own sanity, but I also remind myself (as does Maks) that I still need to take it easy. I cannot jump yet and still can't run a mile, but the exercises I've planned out are a good start."

In the pic, makeup-free Murgatroyd shows off her belly while wearing a sports bra in her bathroom. She wrote that the hardest part for her is getting her "core strength back," but she's already making progress.

"Day 1 I couldn't do a sit up, here's day 17 and I'm doing 70+ Ladies, we all have to start somewhere," she added. "Being an athlete I pride myself on having a lean, strong physique, so believe me this has been a challenge to work through, but as long as you have a loving support network around you, you will be fine #theresnothinglikehardwork."

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy, 37, got engaged in December 2015 and welcomed their first child together on January 4. They've yet to share a photo of their newborn's face, but they have been gushing about his arrival on social media.

"It's been one week plus one day of my fatherhood and I'm the happiest person that's ever lived. I'm also feeling very protective and now understand what every parent in history have been going through for as long as humans have been giving birth," Chmerkovskiy captioned an Instagram pic of himself holding Shai on January 12. "P.S. Farts, poops and throw-ups are the best!"

