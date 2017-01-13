When Lyndsay Brentlinger was 23 weeks pregnant with twins, she received devastating news: one had a severe heart defect and would be stillborn. But on December 17, 2016, Lyndsay and her husband, Matthew, welcomed two wide-eyed babies: a boy named William and a girl named Reagan.

Lindsey Brown Photography

Though William looked healthy, the left side of his heart wasn’t functioning. “He just had a bunch of abnormalities,” the Ohio-based mom told ABC 13. William died just 11 days after entering the world.



Lindsey Brown Photography

“They were the happiest 11 days of my life,” Matthew told ABC 13. And the parents have beautiful pictures to remember them.

Local photographer Lindsey Brown documented the family at their home, where William was receiving hospice care. “William was so alert. He stared around the room in a very peaceful manner as if he was trying to take it all in … almost like he knew his time here on earth was limited,” Brown tells Us Weekly. “Neither of them cried and I was with them for almost four hours.”

Lindsey Brown Photography

For Brown, the most memorable moment was when Lyndsay and Matthew were off changing Reagan’s diaper. “I got to sit on the floor of the nursery just holding little William,” she tells Us. “I was sure the doctors had to be wrong. He just looked so perfect and healthy. It broke my heart.”



Lindsey Brown Photography

The pictures are bringing William’s grieving parents some peace. “I cried the first time I looked at them. I still cry sometimes,” Lyndsay told ABC 13. “They are beautiful and he is beautiful. In some of them, you can see he is wide awake with his big beautiful eyes. It’s definitely something we will cherish.”



