#DayOne. Six weeks after giving birth to her second child, son Jameson, Pink is ready to get back into shape. The “Just Like Fire” singer, 37, shared a candid Instagram post on Monday, February 6, revealing she’s yet to shed any of her pregnancy weight and is now back in the gym.

“Day 1!!!!!!!! Lets do this @msjeanettejenkins (week 6 post baby and I haven't lost ANY WEIGHT YET!!!!) yaye me!!!!! I'm normal! 😂😂😂😂,” the singer wrote alongside a selfie with celebrity trainer Jeanette Jenkins.

As previously reported, the songstress welcomed her second child with husband Carey Hart on December 26. The couple are also parents of 5-year-old daughter Willow. The family of now four have been adjusting to their new addition. On January 14, Pink adorably threw Willow a "big sister party" to help welcome her newborn brother into the mix.



“Congrats Big Sis! #bigsisterparty,” Pink wrote alongside an Instagram photo of herself with Willow and Jameson sitting in front of an adorable pink and blue chocolate cake.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

And the family have since bonded with each other in a historic way. On January 21, Pink and Hart rallied together with their kids to protest during the Women’s March in Los Angeles following the election of President Donald Trump. The Grammy winner shared a snap of her family together on Instagram in which she held a sign that read “Unity Love Equality and a Dash of Nasty.” Although the pop star faced some criticism for bringing her baby to the peaceful protest, her husband had her back.



"Very proud of my wife," the BMX pro shared on Instagram. "... It was really special to march in the streets with my family today."

