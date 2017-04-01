She’s not sweatin’ it. Pink revealed in a post to Instagram on Saturday, April 1, that three months after giving birth to her son, Jameson, she’s still got a ways to go to lose the baby weight — but she’s not worried.

“Would you believe I’m 160 pounds and 5’3”? By ‘regular standards’ that makes me obese,” she captioned a photo of herself working out in the gym. “I know I’m not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don’t feel obese. The only thing I’m feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies! #feelingmyself #strongismygoal #bodygoals @msjeanettejenkins #happysaturday #getitin #GIJaneismyWCW.”

In the photo, the fit-looking singer, 37, wears a black tank top and black-and-hot pink leggings as she presumably lifts weights and kicks butt in the gym.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In February, the “Just Like Fire” singer shared that she had shed five pounds of her baby weight in the two months since welcoming her son to the world at the end of December. (She and husband Carey Hart are also parents to 5-year-old daughter Willow.)

“Commitment,” she captioned a selfie taken at the gym. “#5down30togo.”

Earlier that month, the singer posted a candid photo of herself with celebrity trainer Jeannette Jenkins and revealed that she had yet to drop any of pounds she gained while pregnant.

"Day 1!!!!!!!!" she captioned the shot. "Lets do this @msjeannettejenkins (week 6 post baby and I haven't lost ANY WEIGHT YET!!!!) yaye me!!!!! I'm normal!"

Pink has always been body positive, even in the midst of rude comments from haters and the pressures of the industry. “I feel beautiful,” she wrote in an Instagram post back in April 2015, after commenters called out her slight weight gain after she took time off following her world tour. “So, my good and concerned peoples, please don’t worry about me. I’m not worried about me. And I’m not worried about you either :) … I am perfectly fine, perfectly happy, and my healthy, voluptuous and crazy strong body is having some much deserved time off. Thanks for your concern. Love, cheesecake.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!