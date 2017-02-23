Pink attends the premiere of Disney's 'Alice Through The Looking Glass at the El Capitan Theatre on May 23, 2016 in Hollywood, California. Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

It's been almost two months since Pink welcomed son Jameson, and the singer shared in a new Instagram post on Wednesday, February 22, that she's got 30 pounds of baby weight left to lose.

"Commitment," the "Just Like Fire" singer, 37, captioned a selfie taken at the gym, "#5down30togo."

As previously reported, the Grammy winner welcomed her second child with husband Carey Hart on December 26. The couple are also parents of 5-year-old daughter Willow.

On February 6, Pink posted a candid pic with celebrity trainer Jeannette Jenkins on Instagram and revealed that she'd yet to drop any post-baby pounds.

"Day 1!!!!!!!!" she captioned the shot. "Lets do this @msjeannettejenkins (week 6 post baby and I haven't lost ANY WEIGHT YET!!!!) yaye me!!!!! I'm normal!"

Back in April 2015, Pink hit back at haters who commented on her slight weight gain after she took some time off following a grueling world tour.

"I feel beautiful," the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "So, my good and concerned peoples, please don't worry about me. I'm not worried about me. And I'm not worried about you either:)… I am perfectly fine, perfectly happy, and my healthy, voluptuous and crazy strong body is having some much deserved time off. Thanks for your concern. Love, cheesecake."

She followed it up with a sweet pic with Hart and captioned it, "My hubby says 'it's just more to love baby' (and then I smack his hand off my booty cause we're in a supermarket)."

